Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,419,000 after buying an additional 2,576,938 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,956 shares of company stock valued at $56,900,577. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

