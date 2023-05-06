Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of APDN opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
