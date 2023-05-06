Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 2.0 %

ABUS opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.