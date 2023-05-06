Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,006 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,847 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

