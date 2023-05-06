Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

