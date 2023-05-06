Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $28.62. Arconic shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 13,254,994 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arconic by 6.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

