Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $6.90. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 154,096 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. The company had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.