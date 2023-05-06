Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$60.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.75.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a one year low of C$31.67 and a one year high of C$55.56.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

