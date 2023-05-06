Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$60.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.75.

ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.06. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

