Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 127 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $148.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

