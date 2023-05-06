Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 201 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,422,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.22.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.