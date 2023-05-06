Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 448 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,921,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

