Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

