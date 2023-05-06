Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.88. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

