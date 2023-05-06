Arizona State Retirement System Buys 94 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.