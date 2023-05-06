Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 406,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,329,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.3 %

GPN stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

