Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in HP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 539,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 877,209 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Up 2.5 %

HPQ opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

