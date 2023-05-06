Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,082 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

