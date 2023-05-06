Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,847. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

