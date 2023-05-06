Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

MLM stock opened at $397.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $401.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.