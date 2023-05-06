Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DTE Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $113.36 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DTE shares. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.