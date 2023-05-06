Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,178,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after buying an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 730,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $115.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

