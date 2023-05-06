Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

