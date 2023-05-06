Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,570 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

