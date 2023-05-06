Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

