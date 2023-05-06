Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.33 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

