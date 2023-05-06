Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 470,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 23,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,316 shares of company stock worth $2,370,033. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

