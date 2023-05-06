Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

NYSE PPG opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

