Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.88 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $211.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.17.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

