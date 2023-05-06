Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,302 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 112.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 912,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,718,000 after purchasing an additional 483,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $123.64 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $178.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

