Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,233 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.