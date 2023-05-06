Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,624 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

