Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 7.2 %

FITB opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

