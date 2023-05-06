Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,293 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

