Arizona State Retirement System Sells 349 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.8 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.35.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

