Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Lessened by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $183,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $213.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $214.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,702 shares of company stock valued at $17,708,028. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

