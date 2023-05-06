Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ashtead Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.96) to GBX 6,300 ($78.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.72) to GBX 6,000 ($74.96) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,367.20.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

