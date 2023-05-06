Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE ASPN opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $520.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

