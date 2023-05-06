Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWH opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.93. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

