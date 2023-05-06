AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £130 ($162.42) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £135 ($168.67) to £140 ($174.91) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.92) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.93) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a £119 ($148.68) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £119.32 ($149.07).

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £119.22 ($148.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £113.66 and a 200 day moving average of £111.26. The company has a market cap of £184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7,404.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,399 ($117.43) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($154.82).

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,844.72%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.19) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($292,378.81). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

