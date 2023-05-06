Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $9,830,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 48.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $125.49 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atkore



Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

