Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
AAWW stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
