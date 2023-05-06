Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

AAWW stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

