Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.68.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.75%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,916,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,916,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,943 shares of company stock worth $46,795,230. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

