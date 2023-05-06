Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) versus Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX) Financial Review

Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Rating) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Atlassian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smead Value Fund and Atlassian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A Atlassian $2.80 billion 12.41 -$614.12 million ($1.38) -98.36

Risk and Volatility

Smead Value Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian.

Smead Value Fund has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value Fund and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -17.75% Atlassian -11.17% -73.57% -9.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smead Value Fund and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value Fund 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlassian 0 6 12 0 2.67

Smead Value Fund presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 75.24%. Atlassian has a consensus price target of $199.05, indicating a potential upside of 46.65%. Given Atlassian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Smead Value Fund.

Summary

Atlassian beats Smead Value Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value Fund

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

