Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

AVNW opened at $28.03 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $320.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Articles

