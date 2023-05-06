Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXNX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.88.

Axonics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,535. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

