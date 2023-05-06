Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $73.74 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.79.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

