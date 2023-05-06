Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Holdings Reduced by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.79.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

