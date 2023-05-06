B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

