B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 5.2 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $39.22.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,061 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 61.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2,450.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

